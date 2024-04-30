Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 91,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 90,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after acquiring an additional 30,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.25.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $109.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $115.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

