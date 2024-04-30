Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to Outperform Overweight

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EQX

Equinox Gold Stock Up 2.5 %

EQX stock opened at C$7.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.67. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.36 and a 12 month high of C$8.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$405.46 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 1.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.1995734 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.