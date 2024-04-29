Short Interest in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Increases By 62.9%

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 62.9% from the March 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $47.46 on Monday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $48.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day moving average of $47.05.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Socha Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 58,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

