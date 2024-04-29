Short Interest in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Increases By 62.9%

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 62.9% from the March 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $47.46 on Monday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $48.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day moving average of $47.05.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Municipal High Income ETF
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Municipal High Income ETF
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Western Digital Slips Despite EPS Beat and Raise – Buy Time?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Is the Financial Sector Poised for a Major Directional Move?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Buying Activity
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.