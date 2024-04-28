StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of MLSS stock opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70. Milestone Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 70.50% and a negative return on equity of 86.72%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Milestone Scientific stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. ( NYSE:MLSS Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

