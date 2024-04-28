StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Stock Performance
Shares of MLSS stock opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70. Milestone Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 70.50% and a negative return on equity of 86.72%.
Institutional Trading of Milestone Scientific
About Milestone Scientific
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Milestone Scientific
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.