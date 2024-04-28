Short Interest in Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Increases By 34.1%

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 946,300 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the March 31st total of 705,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 378.5 days.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MTLHF opened at $6.33 on Friday. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $6.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.97.

About Mitsubishi Chemical Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company offers polyester films for various applications, including optical materials, for electronic displays; industrial materials for electronic components, automotive parts, and medical equipment; and packaging materials for food and other products.

