Short Interest in Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Increases By 34.1%

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 946,300 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the March 31st total of 705,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 378.5 days.
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MTLHF opened at $6.33 on Friday. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $6.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.97.
About Mitsubishi Chemical Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsubishi Chemical Group
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- What is a Special Dividend?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.