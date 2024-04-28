LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LIVN. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LivaNova currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.40.

LIVN stock opened at $55.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.51. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $42.75 and a 12 month high of $59.86.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.65 million. LivaNova had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth $26,064,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in LivaNova by 96.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 916,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,471,000 after acquiring an additional 449,136 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in LivaNova by 7.3% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,785,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,930,000 after acquiring an additional 395,940 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in LivaNova by 31.1% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 879,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,520,000 after acquiring an additional 208,755 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth $8,330,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

