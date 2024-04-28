JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target to $6.00

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JBLU. Bank of America downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an underweight rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.78.

JetBlue Airways Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of JBLU opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.67.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

