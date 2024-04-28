Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) PT Raised to $465.00 at Robert W. Baird

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $435.00 to $465.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CSL. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $405.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.33.

NYSE CSL opened at $400.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $371.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.52. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $205.10 and a twelve month high of $415.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.06 million. On average, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 155,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

