Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$55.00 at Scotiabank

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.67.

TSE PPL traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$50.28. The company had a trading volume of 401,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,098. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$38.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.87. The firm has a market cap of C$29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.26.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.46. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.47 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 19.46%. Equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0400751 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total transaction of C$259,429.48. In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total transaction of C$259,429.48. Also, Director Henry William Sykes bought 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$48.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,098.02. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

