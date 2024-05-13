Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) PT Raised to C$85.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$74.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$82.50 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 1.3 %

TSE:WPM traded down C$1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$74.10. 234,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,666. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$52.15 and a 52 week high of C$78.15. The stock has a market cap of C$33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$67.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 52.92%. The business had revenue of C$426.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$381.95 million. Research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.802 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Wheaton Precious Metals

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.96, for a total transaction of C$109,491.69. In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.96, for a total value of C$109,491.69. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 18,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.02, for a total transaction of C$1,156,052.80. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,782. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

