Hooked Protocol Trading Down 6% Over Last 7 Days (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $129.10 million and $7.50 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,333,333 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 150,120,920.41260564 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.79343718 USD and is down -6.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $6,914,177.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

