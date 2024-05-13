Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) PT Lowered to C$76.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.70% from the stock’s previous close.

SLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$76.09.

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSE:SLF traded up C$0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting C$69.28. 1,028,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,033. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47. The company has a market cap of C$40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$72.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$70.05. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$61.84 and a 52 week high of C$74.94.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 16,000 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.45, for a total transaction of C$1,191,120.00. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

