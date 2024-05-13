National Bankshares Raises Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Price Target to C$182.00

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$174.00 to C$182.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.19% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$150.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAS.A
Lassonde Industries Stock Down 0.0 %
Lassonde Industries Company Profile
Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lassonde Industries
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.