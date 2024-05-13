National Bankshares Raises Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Price Target to C$182.00

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$174.00 to C$182.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.19% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$150.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

LAS.A stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$153.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$148.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$144.18. Lassonde Industries has a 12 month low of C$98.00 and a 12 month high of C$159.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$472.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.54.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

