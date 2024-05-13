Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at Acumen Capital

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Acumen Capital from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.43% from the stock’s current price.

PLC has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. CIBC cut their target price on Park Lawn from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Park Lawn from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Park Lawn currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.75.

Park Lawn Price Performance

Shares of PLC stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$16.97. The company had a trading volume of 49,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,026. Park Lawn has a 12-month low of C$15.48 and a 12-month high of C$26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$579.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.71, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.90.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$102.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$102.11 million. Park Lawn had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Park Lawn will post 1.0968992 earnings per share for the current year.

About Park Lawn



Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services.

