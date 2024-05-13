Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) PT Raised to C$6.25

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.69% from the stock’s current price.

RSI has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins set a C$6.25 price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.60.

RSI stock traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$5.97. 609,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,084. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.36. Rogers Sugar has a 12 month low of C$4.96 and a 12 month high of C$6.17. The company has a market cap of C$763.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. Rogers Sugar had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of C$288.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$263.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Sugar will post 0.4299835 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Martin Levesque acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.17 per share, with a total value of C$103,400.00. In related news, Director Donald Jewell purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$207,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Martin Levesque acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.17 per share, with a total value of C$103,400.00. Insiders purchased 62,370 shares of company stock worth $323,050 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

