Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$80.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TECK.B. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.45.

Teck Resources Price Performance

About Teck Resources

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded down C$0.65 on Monday, reaching C$70.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,399. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$62.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$55.78. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$47.47 and a 52-week high of C$71.52.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

