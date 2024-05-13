Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$80.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.20% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TECK.B. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.45.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Teck Resources
Teck Resources Price Performance
About Teck Resources
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Teck Resources
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.