Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark set a C$7.50 price objective on Vitalhub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Vitalhub from C$5.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Vitalhub alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VHI

Vitalhub Price Performance

Shares of VHI stock traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$6.62. The company had a trading volume of 35,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,619. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.97. Vitalhub has a 12 month low of C$2.35 and a 12 month high of C$6.86. The company has a market cap of C$335.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). Vitalhub had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of C$13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.68 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vitalhub will post 0.1603221 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vitalhub

(Get Free Report)

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.