Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Short Interest Update

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,200 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the March 31st total of 224,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 11,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $81,562.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 86,839 shares in the company, valued at $629,582.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $72,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,909.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,264 shares of company stock worth $558,958. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIP. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arteris by 120.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 368,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 200,950 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Arteris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Arteris in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arteris by 8.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arteris during the third quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIP opened at $6.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Arteris has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $8.08.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Arteris had a negative net margin of 68.70% and a negative return on equity of 150.71%. The business had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arteris will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

