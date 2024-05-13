National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given New C$121.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$113.00 to C$121.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Friday. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Desjardins upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$110.17.

Shares of NA traded down C$0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$115.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,894. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$84.27 and a 52 week high of C$116.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$112.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$102.41. The stock has a market cap of C$39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.72 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Research analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 9.848222 EPS for the current year.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest bought 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$103.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,155.89. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

