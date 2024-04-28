Golden State Equity Partners Has $2.24 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 67.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,439 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8,375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.28 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $57.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.41.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

