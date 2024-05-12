Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $7.04 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 133,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $1,339,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,792,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX traded down $2.12 on Friday, hitting $145.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,808,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,069. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $174.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,242.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,681 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.43.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

