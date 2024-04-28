Golden State Equity Partners Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,211,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 100,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,401,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 163,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $104.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.94. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLD

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.