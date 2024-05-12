Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 6,898,214 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 99.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,898,214 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,944,816,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 572.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,794,000 after acquiring an additional 75,913,107 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 576.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,472,000 after acquiring an additional 61,084,123 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,711,000 after purchasing an additional 42,449,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kenvue by 4,057.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,413,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $20.54 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $39.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.33.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on KVUE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kenvue

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.