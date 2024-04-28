Sonen Capital LLC Sells 1,515 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sonen Capital LLC decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.3% of Sonen Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXQ Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 42,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 39.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN opened at $177.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.25. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.74.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

