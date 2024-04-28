ERC20 Trading Up 1,519.4% Over Last 7 Days (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 338.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. ERC20 has a market cap of $16.58 million and approximately $26,059.56 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 1,519.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00008524 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011654 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001407 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00014443 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,536.74 or 0.99880779 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012392 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00628892 USD and is up 108.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $51,612.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

