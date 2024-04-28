Wedbush Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Carvana from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Carvana from an underperform rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carvana from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.87.

Carvana Trading Up 8.8 %

CVNA stock opened at $84.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.13 and a beta of 3.32. Carvana has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $94.04.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.97) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Carvana will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 4,197 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $347,679.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,654,268.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $4,771,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,456,814.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 4,197 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $347,679.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,654,268.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,883 shares of company stock worth $15,505,178 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,756,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,009 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,648,000 after purchasing an additional 655,603 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth about $22,906,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Carvana by 132.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 331,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 56.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,684,000 after buying an additional 280,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

