Dohj LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Dohj LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4,583.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,169,000 after buying an additional 678,324 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 93,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after buying an additional 16,309 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,403,000.

NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.67. 1,523,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,944,155. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $50.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.59.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

