C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Receives $10.25 Average PT from Brokerages

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.11.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded C4 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on C4 Therapeutics to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CCCC

C4 Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $424.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 3.22. C4 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.01). C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.85% and a negative net margin of 629.24%. The company had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 million. Analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

About C4 Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.