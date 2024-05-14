MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Receives $107.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

MSM has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 261.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $92.59 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $89.24 and a fifty-two week high of $105.77. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $935.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.55 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.61%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

