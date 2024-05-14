NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.22.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NMIH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point increased their price objective on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NMI has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $34.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average of $29.82.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $156.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.76 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 56.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $33,454.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,624.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $33,454.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,624.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $93,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,668.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,763 shares of company stock worth $3,808,175. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in NMI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in NMI in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in NMI by 24,500.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in NMI during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NMI by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

