Short Interest in Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Increases By 38.8%

Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 453,400 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the April 15th total of 326,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.5 days.

Ascential Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AIAPF opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23. Ascential has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

Get Ascential alerts:

Ascential’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, May 17th. The 10-17 reverse split was announced on Friday, May 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, May 17th.

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Marketing and Financial Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.