Head to Head Contrast: Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) and Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD)

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) and Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Palmer Square Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Nicholas Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of Nicholas Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Palmer Square Capital BDC and Nicholas Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palmer Square Capital BDC 0 3 4 0 2.57 Nicholas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Palmer Square Capital BDC presently has a consensus target price of $16.93, indicating a potential upside of 2.66%. Given Palmer Square Capital BDC’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Palmer Square Capital BDC is more favorable than Nicholas Financial.

This table compares Palmer Square Capital BDC and Nicholas Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palmer Square Capital BDC $112.22 million 4.79 $107.84 million N/A N/A Nicholas Financial $2.00 million 43.09 -$34.12 million ($5.01) -1.36

Palmer Square Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Nicholas Financial.

Dividends

Palmer Square Capital BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Nicholas Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Nicholas Financial pays out -9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Palmer Square Capital BDC and Nicholas Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palmer Square Capital BDC 84.94% 18.90% 7.55% Nicholas Financial -134.48% -50.06% -42.27%

Summary

Palmer Square Capital BDC beats Nicholas Financial on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palmer Square Capital BDC

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

About Nicholas Financial

Nicholas Financial, Inc. operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products. The company operates branch offices located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin. Nicholas Financial, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

