Dohj LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Dohj LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,582 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Darrow Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 156,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 701.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

USMV stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,421,659 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.80 and a 200-day moving average of $78.45. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

