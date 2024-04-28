Dohj LLC Takes Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 89,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000. Dohj LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,431,000. Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $24,341,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,332,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,042,000 after acquiring an additional 352,212 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 849,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,071,000 after acquiring an additional 194,338 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,369,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FALN stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $26.23. 525,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,859. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $26.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.07.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1692 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.