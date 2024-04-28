Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.26% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $56,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 89.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Mosaic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,279,000. Roth Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after buying an additional 61,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,037,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,296,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.22. 1,286,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,198. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.15. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $60.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

