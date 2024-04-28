Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 42,878 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 629,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 42,878 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $93,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 9.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 579,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,753,000 after buying an additional 48,540 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.77.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE MPC traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.39. 1,954,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,313. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $221.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.94. The stock has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.49 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.