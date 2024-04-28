Delta Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Delta Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 39.3% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Union Pacific by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 28,052 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $606,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE UNP opened at $242.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.27 and a 200 day moving average of $235.15. The company has a market capitalization of $148.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $190.45 and a 1 year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.78.

Get Our Latest Report on Union Pacific

Insider Activity

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.