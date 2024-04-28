Golden State Equity Partners Acquires Shares of 1,028 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 81 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $503.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $514.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $483.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $374.52 and a 12-month high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.