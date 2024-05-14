PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) & Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Head-To-Head Review

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) and Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

PLBY Group has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unrivaled Brands has a beta of 2.7, meaning that its stock price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PLBY Group and Unrivaled Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLBY Group $142.95 million 0.48 -$180.42 million ($2.26) -0.42 Unrivaled Brands $52.01 million 10.58 -$188.93 million $0.01 71.00

Analyst Recommendations

PLBY Group has higher revenue and earnings than Unrivaled Brands. PLBY Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unrivaled Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PLBY Group and Unrivaled Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLBY Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Unrivaled Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

PLBY Group currently has a consensus price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 192.65%. Given PLBY Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PLBY Group is more favorable than Unrivaled Brands.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.5% of PLBY Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of PLBY Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Unrivaled Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PLBY Group and Unrivaled Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLBY Group -124.32% -135.78% -17.25% Unrivaled Brands -2.37% N/A -1.16%

Summary

Unrivaled Brands beats PLBY Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PLBY Group

(Get Free Report)

PLBY Group, Inc. operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance. It also owns and operates digital commerce retail platforms, such as playboy.com, honeybirdette.com, yandy.com, and loversstores.com; and Honey Birdette and Lovers retail stores. In addition, the company licenses Playboy name, Rabbit Head Design, and other trademarks and related properties; and programming content to cable television operators and direct-to-home satellite television operators. Further, the company business covers the subscription sale of playboyplus.com and playboy.tv, which are online content platforms. It offers its products under its flagship brand Playboy. PLBY Group, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Unrivaled Brands

(Get Free Report)

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products in California, Oregon, and Nevada. It also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities. The company was formerly known as Terra Tech Corp. and changed its name to Unrivaled Brands, Inc. in July 2021. Unrivaled Brands, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.