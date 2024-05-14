Brokerages Set TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Target Price at C$15.55

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TA shares. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. CIBC cut their price target on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at C$9.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.60. TransAlta has a 1 year low of C$8.22 and a 1 year high of C$13.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.90. The company has a market cap of C$2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.87.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.45). The company had revenue of C$624.00 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 33.61%. As a group, analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.8268251 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

