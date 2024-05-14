TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Down 0.4 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

TPVG stock opened at $9.18 on Thursday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a positive return on equity of 19.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.14%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

