Analyzing Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) & DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) and Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.7% of DigitalBridge Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of DigitalBridge Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

DigitalBridge Group has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Asset Management has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalBridge Group 26.64% 3.14% 1.14% Brookfield Asset Management 49.36% 98.98% 67.65%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DigitalBridge Group and Brookfield Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares DigitalBridge Group and Brookfield Asset Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalBridge Group $1.50 billion 1.69 $185.28 million $1.55 9.45 Brookfield Asset Management $383.00 million 45.65 $451.00 million $1.08 36.63

Brookfield Asset Management has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DigitalBridge Group. DigitalBridge Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookfield Asset Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

DigitalBridge Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Brookfield Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. DigitalBridge Group pays out 2.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Asset Management pays out 140.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Asset Management has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Brookfield Asset Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DigitalBridge Group and Brookfield Asset Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalBridge Group 0 0 4 1 3.20 Brookfield Asset Management 1 3 5 1 2.60

DigitalBridge Group currently has a consensus target price of $21.75, suggesting a potential upside of 48.57%. Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus target price of $42.25, suggesting a potential upside of 6.80%. Given DigitalBridge Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DigitalBridge Group is more favorable than Brookfield Asset Management.

Summary

Brookfield Asset Management beats DigitalBridge Group on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors. In addition, its private equity business offers industrial, infrastructure, and business services sectors; and real estate business, which includes housing, logistics, hospitality, science and innovation, office, and retail sectors. Further, it provides credit business; and insurance solution in the reinsurance, annuities, operating platform, and investment solutions sectors. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

