Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in S&P Global by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 20,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $415.78. 1,611,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,956. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $423.79 and a 200-day moving average of $417.74. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.49 and a 1 year high of $461.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.60.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

