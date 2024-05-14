Brokerages Set Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) PT at $7.02

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.02.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INFN. StockNews.com cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Infinera in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.
Shares of INFN opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Infinera has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -167.00 and a beta of 1.63.
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Infinera had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $392.37 million for the quarter.
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.
