Brokerages Set Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) PT at $7.02

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.02.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INFN. StockNews.com cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Infinera in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Infinera alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on INFN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infinera

Infinera Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Infinera in the third quarter worth about $307,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $915,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFN opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Infinera has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -167.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Infinera had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $392.37 million for the quarter.

Infinera Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.