PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.64.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTC. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in PTC by 24.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in PTC by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,647,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 786.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of PTC by 153.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 111,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after purchasing an additional 67,493 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $179.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.95, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.81 and its 200 day moving average is $172.96. PTC has a twelve month low of $128.80 and a twelve month high of $194.24.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

