PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.64.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTC. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, February 1st.
Shares of PTC stock opened at $179.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.95, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.81 and its 200 day moving average is $172.96. PTC has a twelve month low of $128.80 and a twelve month high of $194.24.
PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.
