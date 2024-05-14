CIIG Capital Partners II (OTCMKTS:CIIG) & Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Head to Head Review

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) and CIIG Capital Partners II (OTCMKTS:CIIG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and CIIG Capital Partners II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morgan Stanley Direct Lending 62.34% 13.47% 6.48% CIIG Capital Partners II N/A N/A -0.58%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.0% of CIIG Capital Partners II shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.2% of CIIG Capital Partners II shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morgan Stanley Direct Lending 0 4 2 0 2.33 CIIG Capital Partners II 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and CIIG Capital Partners II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending currently has a consensus price target of $21.58, indicating a potential downside of 3.34%. Given Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Morgan Stanley Direct Lending is more favorable than CIIG Capital Partners II.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and CIIG Capital Partners II’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morgan Stanley Direct Lending $367.74 million 5.43 $231.01 million $3.10 7.20 CIIG Capital Partners II N/A N/A -$1.72 million N/A N/A

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has higher revenue and earnings than CIIG Capital Partners II.

Summary

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending beats CIIG Capital Partners II on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

About CIIG Capital Partners II

CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, and telecommunications industries, as well as companies with business models that are enabled by technology. CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

