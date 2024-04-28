Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Buys 3,550 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.07% of Simulations Plus worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLP. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,259,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,098,000 after purchasing an additional 251,299 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,190,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 122,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 72,622 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,342,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Simulations Plus from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Insider Transactions at Simulations Plus

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $720,288.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,641,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,440,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $720,288.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,641,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,440,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $798,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,600,195 shares in the company, valued at $143,791,788.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simulations Plus Stock Down 2.0 %

Simulations Plus stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $893.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.32 and a beta of 0.72. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $52.69.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.31 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

