Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after acquiring an additional 23,085 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.2% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $3,302,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

NYSE LW opened at $83.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.41 and a 1 year high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

