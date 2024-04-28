ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Short Interest Update

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,900 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the March 31st total of 292,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 805.8 days.
ams-OSRAM Stock Performance
Shares of AUKUF remained flat at $1.05 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33. ams-OSRAM has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $8.96.
About ams-OSRAM
