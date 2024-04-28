Total Investment Management Inc. Sells 529 Shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

Total Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF comprises 0.2% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Total Investment Management Inc. owned about 3.13% of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 267.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 98,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 71,692 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $361,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,266,000.

Shares of MMLG opened at $26.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.46. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $27.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.20 million, a P/E ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 1.37.

The First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (MMLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large cap growth stocks. Stock selections are made by two portfolio managers. MMLG was launched on Jul 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

